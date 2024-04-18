Extending Your Boating Season | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 115

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Steve Tait, Vice President of Maple Leaf Marinas to answer all of our spring boating questions!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Hydro Time; Service Ontario; talking to dogs; fish variants; Survivorman; whether fish change size once they die; and starting your own bass club.

With those matters out of the way, Steve joins the show! Topics discussed included: getting your boat stuck in the ice; watching the Masters from your snowmobile; when anglers should get their boats in the water; why your boat might not be insured; taking in mud; starting your motor for the first time; dry running; barking; muff efficacy; aluminum vs. fibreglass; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app.

Listen to our Podcast, Outdoor Journal Radio: The Podcast

► Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3J0klPY
► Apple Music: https://apple.co/3CtzZkp

► Subscribe http://bit.ly/youtube-fishncanada

Don’t forget to leave a COMMENT and give us a LIKE if you enjoyed what you saw. SUBSCRIBE for new videos and episodes released weekly!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 52.167.144.179Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: Chrome 116.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register