Extending Your Boating Season | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 115

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Steve Tait, Vice President of Maple Leaf Marinas to answer all of our spring boating questions!

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Hydro Time; Service Ontario; talking to dogs; fish variants; Survivorman; whether fish change size once they die; and starting your own bass club.

With those matters out of the way, Steve joins the show! Topics discussed included: getting your boat stuck in the ice; watching the Masters from your snowmobile; when anglers should get their boats in the water; why your boat might not be insured; taking in mud; starting your motor for the first time; dry running; barking; muff efficacy; aluminum vs. fibreglass; and much more!

