Fight Night Kangaroo Nachos – Recipe of the Week

Kangaroo nachos are a unique twist on the classic Mexican dish, nachos, where kangaroo meat is used as the protein topping. Kangaroo meat is lean, flavorful, and widely available in Australia. If you have access to kangaroo meat and are interested in trying this recipe, here’s how you can make kangaroo meat nachos:

Ingredients:

1 pound of kangaroo meat, minced or thinly sliced

1 tablespoon of vegetable oil

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves of garlic, minced

1 tablespoon of ground cumin

1 tablespoon of chili powder

1 teaspoon of paprika

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1 can of black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup of shredded cheese (cheddar or Monterey Jack)

Tortilla chips

Optional toppings: diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, diced avocado, sour cream, chopped cilantro

Instructions:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the diced onion and minced garlic, and sauté until the onion becomes translucent. Add the kangaroo meat to the skillet and cook until it is browned and cooked through. Break up any large chunks of meat with a spatula or spoon. Stir in the ground cumin, chili powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Cook for an additional 2-3 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Add the black beans to the skillet and stir until they are heated through. Line a baking sheet with a layer of tortilla chips. Spoon the kangaroo meat and bean mixture evenly over the chips. Sprinkle shredded cheese over the top. Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Remove the nachos from the oven and let them cool for a few minutes. Add your desired toppings, such as diced tomatoes, sliced jalapeños, diced avocado, sour cream, and chopped cilantro. Serve the kangaroo meat nachos immediately as a delicious appetizer or main course.

Enjoy your kangaroo meat nachos! Remember to adjust the seasoning and toppings according to your taste preferences.