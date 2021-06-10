Fish’n Canada Caption Contest – June 2021

We want to hear more of your clever, hilarious, and out-of-the-box caption ideas on some classic Fish’n Canada photos!

Submit your best caption and you could win an Autographed Fish’n Canada Hat!

The submission deadline is 12 p.m. (EST) on June 21st. You can submit your comment by sending us an email at captioncontest@fishncanada.com. Use the subject line “Caption Contest“. Be sure to leave your name and contact information so we can contact you if you win!

When the submission period has ended we will choose the Top 5 and let YOU vote on which you think are the funniest.

Give it your best shot and good luck!

Without further ado, here is your new photo: