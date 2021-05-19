Fish’n Canada’s Boat, Motor, and Trailer Prize Winner!

We recently received this great image of Brenda Kennedy standing beside her brand new Princecraft boat & trailer/Mercury Marine winning prize drawn earlier on Fishncanada.com.

This was our largest single prize in a contest to date with the value at over $12,000!

Brenda picked up her prize at Trailerworld Industries Inc., a certified Princecraft/Mercury dealership in Brantford ON. Here’s what she had to say:

“I cannot begin to tell you how excited we were when the boat prize package was awarded to me on December 23! What a Christmas present! However, when the day arrived for us to go to Trailerworld in Brantford to pick up the Princecraft prize was when it actually became real. We spotted it sitting there as soon as we pulled in and I’m sure we were both smiling from ear to ear. I had been in contact with Ryan from Trailerworld a few times over towing details etc. and he was so helpful with our preparations on pick up day. He and Jackie went over everything with us and then we were off with it in tow. While we haven’t had an opportunity to get it in the water as of yet , I know when we do, that will take the excitement to a whole other level. And once the Garmin ice fishing bundle arrives, will add even more excitement and have us actually looking forward to winter.”

“Thank you all so much for such a wonderful prize package, a thrill that I will never forget!”

Sincerely, Brenda and Dan Kennedy

From the look on the faces in the pic, we could not be happier for her. Looks like she will use this outstanding fishing package well!

A huge thank you goes out to Princecraft and Mercury for partnering with on this huge giveaway!