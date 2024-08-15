Giant Lake Trout Near Toronto?? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 132

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the boys are LIVE from Loon Lodge on the famous Lake Temagami where they are recapping their most recent Fish’n Canada shoot and discussing one of the best Lake Trout fisheries they have ever seen. Topics discussed included: our new partners; “sharpshooting” lake trout; how electronics can change the way you Lake Trout fish; the best mount for your LiveScope; getting shocked by your boat; fishing during storms; our new contests; and much more! To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!