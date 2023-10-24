Ground Bison Lasagna – Recipe of the Week

As heard on the Eating Wild podcast
Bison lasagna is a delicious variation of the traditional Italian dish that substitutes ground bison meat for the more commonly used ground beef or pork. Bison meat is leaner and has a slightly sweeter and richer flavor compared to beef, which adds a unique twist to the lasagna.
Here’s a recipe for bison lasagna:
Ingredients:
- 1 pound (450 grams) ground bison meat
- 1 onion, finely chopped
- 3 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 cups marinara sauce
- 1 can (14 ounces) crushed tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 teaspoon dried basil
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 package (9 ounces) no-boil lasagna noodles
- 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Fresh basil leaves for garnish (optional)
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C).
- In a large skillet or saucepan, heat some oil over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and minced garlic and sauté until they become soft and fragrant.
- Add the ground bison meat to the skillet and cook until it’s browned. Make sure to break up any large clumps of meat with a spatula or wooden spoon.
- Once the meat is cooked, add the marinara sauce, crushed tomatoes, tomato paste, dried basil, dried oregano, salt, and pepper. Stir well to combine all the ingredients. Simmer the sauce for about 10 minutes to allow the flavors to meld together. Adjust the seasoning to your taste.
- In a greased baking dish, spread a thin layer of the bison sauce to cover the bottom. Place a layer of lasagna noodles on top of the sauce, making sure they overlap slightly. Spoon a layer of the bison sauce over the noodles, followed by a sprinkle of mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Repeat the layering process with the remaining noodles, sauce, and cheese until you’ve used up all the ingredients, finishing with a layer of sauce and cheese on top.
- Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake in the preheated oven for about 30 minutes. Then, remove the foil and continue baking for an additional 10-15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the lasagna is heated through.
- Once the lasagna is cooked, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving. Garnish with fresh basil leaves if desired.
- Slice the bison lasagna into portions and serve it hot. It pairs well with a side salad or some garlic bread.
Enjoy your delicious bison lasagna!