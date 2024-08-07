How to Make Venison Sliders | Eating Wild

Ingredients:
- 2 lbs ground venison
- 1 lb ground pork
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup breadcrumbs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1-2 tablespoons olive oil (for cooking)
Instructions:
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the ground venison, ground pork, eggs, breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, salt, black pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder. Mix well until all the ingredients are thoroughly combined.
- Divide the mixture into 6-8 equal portions and shape each portion into a patty.
- Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium heat.
- Cook the venison burgers in the skillet for about 4-5 minutes per side, or until they are cooked through and reach an internal temperature of 160°F (71°C).
- Once the burgers are cooked, you can serve them on buns with your favorite toppings and condiments.