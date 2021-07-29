Kayak Fishing in Algoma

We here at Fish’n Canada love the fact that we get to meet so many like-minded people in the outdoor industry and get to share stories with them. We recently got a note from Outdoor Canada’s Scott Gardner about a kayak fishing adventure that he was about to embark on with a couple of friends. Of course, we asked him to give us an update once he was back. Sounds like they had an awesome trip.

—–

Hey Pete & Ang,

Just following up about my kayak fly-in trip with White River Air from a few weeks ago. Basically, it was a colossal success.

Our kayaks were perfect on the 3km-long lake, and in 6 days, the 3 of us caught hundreds of pike and walleye, including some pretty good ones, plus I got two possible cover shots for our 2022 Outdoor Canada issues. It was amazing to fish out of our own customized boats, with our sonars, rod holders, etc, set up exactly the way we like them. They were super-easy to maneuver, stealthy, and let us get into at least one very good area too shallow for powerboats. No worry about hitting prop-killers either, and there were a LOT of reefs on this lake.

I’m sure we did at least as well as if we’d used the camp tinner (aluminum boat), and likely better. One great thing was that we could each do our own thing—troll, cast, fly-fish, whatever—any time we wanted. So no disagreements if people had different ideas for fishing a spot. I’ve attached a few photos, and I’ve also got a slideshow about it up on the OC website now at www.outdoorcanada.ca/whiteriveradventure/.

Cheers,

Scott

A familiar logo to those who have been to the Algoma region and have dealt with North To Adventures; but how many of you have had a payload like this?

Scott seems pretty stoked with this gorgeous Walleye. And check out his rod and reel… fly gear!

Wes Nelson with a healthy Ontario Northern Pike.

Don Willoughby maneuvers his small boat & small net on a not-so-small fish!

Wes is one happy man and why not, a great Walleye and an awesome environment. Just look at that scenery

Who says you are only limited to one rod in a kayak. Great to see the guys all wearing PFD’s too

The perfect ending shot to a great trip!

Sounds like Scott, Wes, and Don had one heck of a trip and fishing out of their kayaks… good on them! This is truly the epitome of buddies getting together and enjoying the great sport of fishing.

Thanks, Scott for the great write-up!

If you have always dreamed about a trip like Scott, Wes, and Dons, remember there is still time to get in on our Great Ontario Getaway Giveaway contest. Every vote counts towards your chance to win.

——

SCOTT GARDNER is an associate editor, web editor & fly-fishing columnist at Outdoor Canada magazine.