Kevin’s Southwestern Ontario Camping Road Tour: Parks, Breweries & Favourite Fish Stands

I just finished an amazing camping road tour across Southwestern Ontario with my partner, Kristine, and the two dogs (Angel and Oliver). I grew up here, exploring the woods and fishing the lakes and streams. It’s what connected me to nature and had me focus on a lifetime career in the outdoors. I worked contract jobs in fish and wildlife, then in outdoor education. My writing career started here as well with a syndicated nature column titled Nature’s Way. Basically, this part of the province introduced me to my love of the outdoors. It was due time for me to return and reconnect with the familiar.

The journey had all the fixings for a road trip camping adventure. The province was suffering from a heatwave, followed by severe thunderstorms. My dog got the trots from the heat, Oliver threw up in the car—twice. I got a bad rash. Along the way, however, we camped at some amazing places, had some incredible wildlife sightings, paddled and hiked some scenic spots, experienced local charm, and relished in the small business mentality by stopping off at numerous breweries, restaurants, farmer’s markets and fish stands along the way.

Here’s my video series on the trip. It’s a solid review of our 12 days camping at some of the best Provincial Parks and Conservation Areas in Southwestern Ontario, some choice craft breweries to stock up at along the way, and some favourite places to stop for fresh Lake Erie perch and walleye while en route. It was an amazing adventure.

Wildwood Conservation Area – paddle in sites https://www.tourismoxford.ca/

Turkey Point Provincial Park https://www.norfolktourism.ca/

Selkirk Provincial Park https://www.haldimandcounty.ca/tourism/

Rondeau Provincial Park https://www.chatham-kent.ca/visitck/Pages/Homepage.aspx

Wheatley Provincial Park https://www.chatham-kent.ca/visitck/Pages/Homepage.aspx

Port Burwell Provincial Park https://www.elgintourist.com/

Komoka Provincial Park https://visitmiddlesex.ca/