NEW SHOW: Diaries of a Lodge Owner



Outdoor Journal Radio is proud to introduce our newest show, Diaries of a Lodge Owner with Steve Niedzwiecki!

In 2009, sheet metal mechanic, Steve Niedzwiecki, turned his passions into reality using steadfast belief in himself and his vision by investing everything in a once-obscure run-down Canadian fishing lodge. After ten years, the now-former lodge owner and co-host of The Fish’n Canada Show is here to share stories of inspiration, relationships and the many struggles that turned his monumental gamble into one of the most legendary lodges in the country. From anglers to entrepreneurs, athletes to conservationists; you never know who is going to stop by the lodge.

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
