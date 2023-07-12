NEW SHOW: Diaries of a Lodge Owner

Outdoor Journal Radio is proud to introduce our newest show, Diaries of a Lodge Owner with Steve Niedzwiecki!

In 2009, sheet metal mechanic, Steve Niedzwiecki, turned his passions into reality using steadfast belief in himself and his vision by investing everything in a once-obscure run-down Canadian fishing lodge. After ten years, the now-former lodge owner and co-host of The Fish’n Canada Show is here to share stories of inspiration, relationships and the many struggles that turned his monumental gamble into one of the most legendary lodges in the country. From anglers to entrepreneurs, athletes to conservationists; you never know who is going to stop by the lodge.

