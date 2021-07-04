$6,000 In Fines For Over-Fishing Walleye And No Fishing Licence.

Two North Bay anglers were fined a total of $6,000 in fishing offences.

Paul Barbe pleaded guilty to fishing without a licence and Kimberly-Anne Matton pleaded guilty to possessing too many walleye over her licence’s catch and possession limit. They were each fined $3,000 and are prohibited from fishing in Ontario for one year.

The court heard that on February 27 conservation officers inspected Barbe and Matton near the Manitou Islands on Lake Nipissing. The officers found the pair in possession of an over-limit of 17 walleye, hidden in clear plastic bags.

Paul also showed the officers an expired outdoors card and fishing licence. Both Matton and Barbe confessed to possessing the over-limit.

