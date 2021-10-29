Bull Moose casually crashes a house party in Northern Ontario

Originally seen in Fish’n Canada’s Week in Review

Ending the week back in Canada, a get-together in Northern Ontario welcomed an uninvited guest when a bull Moose casually strolled into their shed.

As seen in the video above, the moose was a calm and welcomed visitor, responding to greetings of “Hey Bud” and allowing the host, Jacob Rintala, to pet him on the nose.

While this incident may have led to one of the most Canadian house parties in history, the cause of the moose’s strangely calm behaviour is slightly darker. According to the MNRF via Global News, the moose displayed all the signs of being infected with a brain worm caused by eating slugs and snails. Similar to Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Deer, this parasite causes the animals to lose their fear of humans, lose weight, and, eventually, lose the ability to stand.

