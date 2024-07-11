Are Soft Plastic Baits Bad For Our Lakes?

As heard on Outdoor Journal Radio

A new study has revealed that common soft plastic baits used in fishing release harmful phthalates and endocrine disruptors, raising significant environmental and health concerns.

Soft plastic lures have become increasingly popular in recreational fishing worldwide. However, their prevalence and subsequent loss in the environment have alarmed anglers and environmentalists alike.

Published in Science of The Total Environment, the study was conducted by scientists from the German federal Thünen Institutes of Baltic Sea Fisheries and Fisheries Ecology, Toronto Metropolitan University, and the University of Saskatchewan.

The interdisciplinary team scrutinized 16 popular soft plastic fishing lures, analyzing the release of water-soluble plastic additives, particularly plasticizers. They found that 10 of the 16 baits released various plasticizers, including harmful phthalates, over a 61-day period. Moreover, 45 other persistent, mobile, and toxic plastic additives were detected.

In addition to this chemical analysis, a subset of 10 baits was tested for potential estrogenic activity. One extract displayed hormonal activity, likely due to unknown additives.

Complementing their lab work, the researchers conducted a survey among German anglers, revealing that most supported ingredient labeling and legal restrictions on toxic substances.

The survey also confirmed that artificial lures are frequently lost during fishing, highlighting the need for the industry to develop environmentally friendly biodegradable, and health-safe alternatives.

This study not only underscores the necessity for further research but also aims to raise awareness within the fishing community. By doing so, it encourages the demand for the development of safer, eco-friendly fishing lures from manufacturers.