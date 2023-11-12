Garmin Introduces Next-Gen ECHOMAP Ultra 2 Series

Garmin recently announced a new model to their lineup, the ECHOMAP Ultra 2 chartplotter series.

They come in both 10 or 12-inch sunlight-readable touch screens with keyed assist. Some of the features include UHD scanning sonar, preloaded Garmin Navionics+ mapping (with an included 1-year subscription for daily updates), wireless networking capabilities, Multi-band GPS technology with fast 10Hz updates, and probably our favourite, screen recording using the ActiveCaptain app (although we do really like that wireless networking as well).

You can also upgrade these units to the Garmin Navionics Vision+™ premium mapping, which offers high-resolution relief shading and more

If you run a Garmin Force trolling motor with these new units, you can create tracks, routes, and patterns for the trolling motor to follow. From the chartplotter screen, you can also control speed, check battery life, and more.

They’re expected to be available sometime in November.