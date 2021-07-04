OPP issue warning after fishing lines found strung across ATV trail

Global News reports: OPP are warning the public after a rider was knocked off their ATV when they struck a fishing line strung across a trail at Point Petre in South Marysburgh on Monday.

OPP say the line was Spiderwire, an extra-strength braided fishing line designed not to break.

Although the line struck the ATV rider in the chest, police say the rider was not injured.

Police were called to investigate. They say they found five other lines on the trail, some of which were strung at neck height.

When asked, Prince Edward County OPP said they had never seen anything similar in the area before, and do not believe the wires were set up for hunting purposes.

OPP are urging ATV riders to pay attention to their surroundings while on the trails in the area.

They are asking anyone with information about the fishing lines to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

