Tournament Cheater Charged… Again

As reported in our last article with the newest charges (aside from fishing) in the now famous Walleye Tournament cheating scandal, Chase Cominsky has now been criminally charged with theft by deception.

In a bowling alley incident which took place in January of 2023, Cominsky had his son pass counterfeit 100 dollar bills to one of the bowling alley’s employees. For this, Chase Cominsky was sentenced to 6 to 12 months of incarceration, followed by four months of probation, while his son received one year of probation after pleading guilty to his theft by deception charge.

As for the Walleye cheating scandal, Cominsky and tournament partner Jacob Runyan were sentenced to 10 days in jail, had their fishing licenses suspended for three years, and Cominsky had to give up a bass boat worth $100,000. They also have to serve a year and a half probation in that case.

Cominsky is also facing multiple hunting violations being accused of killing deer outside of hunting season and without a valid license.

Such a model citizen for the outdoor community… NOT!

