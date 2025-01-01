Northern Lights and Trophy Walleye at Ontario’s Lodge 88

On this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang, Steve, and Dean take you deep into Northern Ontario to the legendary Lodge 88 on Esnagi Lake. From witnessing one of the most spectacular Northern Lights displays of their lives to exploring the lake’s world-class walleye and pike fishing, the crew shares why Lodge 88 has become one of their most revisited destinations in over 40 years of Fish’n Canada. Along the way, they tackle pressing conservation issues like invasive grass carp in Canadian waters, talk about responsible harvest limits, and reveal why this fly-in and train-in lodge continues to set the standard for Canadian fishing adventures.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
