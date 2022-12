This is the ultimate BAJA race in history! Doubling the traditional BAJA 1000, this special event takes our hosts into the BAJA 2000! The journey is 2000 miles from Ensenada to San Lucas. An event so epic in proportion that Angelo Viola and Pete Bowman just could not miss it! They’re back in Baja, Mexico, to compete this time as legitimate racers in this massive historical race!