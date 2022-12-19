ODJ TV YouTube Channel Episode 12: African Safari Part 1

Ang and Pete touch down in Johannesburg, South Africa to fulfill a lifelong dream: to go on authentic African Safari. World famous for its safaris, Kruger National Park sets the scene for this awesome adventure. The majesty of the park is on full display as our hosts encounter various exotic animals and take in the spectacular scenery including a night drive to see the nocturnal aspects of the park. Enjoy part 1 of this amazing 2 part adventure of a lifetime.