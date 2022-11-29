ODJ TV YouTube Channel Episode 9: Air Combat Canada

In this episode, Ang goes to the Air combat flying school. He meets ex-combat pilots, and one of them shows him the plane and its controls. Holly goes to the SOSA gliding club. She goes through the basics of controls and the theory of flight. Then goes for a glider flight. Ang attends a safety briefing and develops his strategy in combat flight. Pete explains how to distinguish where the North is using the moss on the trees. Ang takes a flight in an acrobatic plane, simulating combat between two planes.

