Our New Season Starts This Saturday

Don’t miss season 37 of The Fish’n Canada Show!! Join Angelo and Pete (as well as some of your favourite guest hosts) for our all new season. Tune in on Global TV this Saturday for our best season yet!

EPISODEAIRDATES
Twitch Bait SmalliesJanuary 7th, 2023
Stealth Trolling For WalleyeJanuary 14th, 2023
Monster British Columbia PikeJanuary 21st, 2023
The Return to HastieJanuary 28th, 2023
Absolute Insanity on Miramichi
Stripers Part 1		February 4th, 2023
Absolute Insanity on Miramichi
Stripers Part 2		February 11th, 2023
Hidden River TrioFebruary 18th, 2023
Cherry Picking SmallmouthFebruary 25th, 2023
Dredging Kaby Lake For Summer
Walleye		March 4th, 2023
River Dwelling Largemouth
Bass		March 11th, 2023
Western Lake TroutMarch 18th, 2023

ODJ TV YouTube Channel Episode 14: Bahama Shark Dive

Join Angelo Viola on his scuba-diving journey in the Bahamas to swim with LIVE SHARKS during a FEEDING FRENZY….

