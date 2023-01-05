Our New Season Starts This Saturday

Don’t miss season 37 of The Fish’n Canada Show!! Join Angelo and Pete (as well as some of your favourite guest hosts) for our all new season. Tune in on Global TV this Saturday for our best season yet!
|EPISODE
|AIRDATES
|Twitch Bait Smallies
|January 7th, 2023
|Stealth Trolling For Walleye
|January 14th, 2023
|Monster British Columbia Pike
|January 21st, 2023
|The Return to Hastie
|January 28th, 2023
|Absolute Insanity on Miramichi
Stripers Part 1
|February 4th, 2023
|Absolute Insanity on Miramichi
Stripers Part 2
|February 11th, 2023
|Hidden River Trio
|February 18th, 2023
|Cherry Picking Smallmouth
|February 25th, 2023
|Dredging Kaby Lake For Summer
Walleye
|March 4th, 2023
|River Dwelling Largemouth
Bass
|March 11th, 2023
|Western Lake Trout
|March 18th, 2023