Venison Tenderloin – Recipe of the Week

As heard on Episode 01 of the Eating Wild podcast

As you may have heard on the inaugural episode of the Eating Wild podcast, this week is all about venison! And we’re not cooking Dan’s swamp buck here. Here is our favourite recipe for venison tenderloin!

What You’ll Need:

2 pounds of venison tenderloin
½ teaspoon seasoning salt
½ cup butter
2 tablespoons olive oil
¾ pound fresh mushrooms, quartered
¼ cup Marsala wine
This is for 4-6 people
1 onion and
1 tablespoon of fresh chopped Garlic

Directions:

1. Sear Deer tenderloin in a hot skillet and sear each side for 1 min creating a nice golden crust around the meat then set aside
2. Add Melted butter and oil to the skillet over medium-high heat. Add Mushrooms onions and Garlic and cook until browned, add Marsala wine.

3. Add your tenderloin back to the skillet and reduce heat to med, cover, and cook until tender, about 8 to 10 minutes.

4. You can add a touch of 35% heavy cream to your Marsala wine if you desire a thicker sauce.

5. Rest venison once internal temp has reached 135 degrees and slice medallions.

6. Pour sauce and mushrooms over meat to serve

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
