Remembering Marcel Dubois…

”It is with a heavy heart that I write this message to all of the Fish’n Canada fans and friends. A few days ago I was informed of the passing of a good friend and a giant in the North American Marine industry.

On May 15th Marcel Dubois, co-founder and pillar of the Princecraft Boat company succumbed to a long and difficult battle with Cancer at the age of 76. Among other things, he leaves behind a legacy of innovations in the boat-building industry.

He was a true visionary and innovator who will never be forgotten by those of us who were fortunate enough to have known him. Our condolences go out to all of the Dubois family, but especially his son and our very good friend Jean Philip Debois, who is the last of the Debois lineage at the Princecraft Boat Company.

Marcel, thank you for everything you have done for all of us here at the Fish’n Canada show, we will miss you dearly my friend.”

Peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family, at the Hôtel-Dieu d’Arthabaska, on Wednesday May 15, 2024, Mr. Marcel Dubois passed away at the age of 76.

Mr. Dubois was known as President and CEO of Princecraft. He was an integral part of the company for over 25 years.

He was also very involved in the community, particularly in the health sector: president of the board of directors of the Hôtel-Dieu d’Arthabaska, the CSSS d’Arthabaska-et-de-l’Érable and the CIUSSS MCQ .

Mr. Dubois is survived by his wife Aline Martin;

his mother Irène Gosselin (late Donald Dubois);

his son Jean-Philippe, spouse of Cindy Leclerc;

his grandchildren: Élyssa Fortier and Emma Dubois;

He was the brother of: the late Pierre Dubois, Serge Dubois (Louise Claisse), Johanne Dubois (Jacques Patry);

and from the Martin family, the brother-in-law of: Madeleine, the late Lorraine (René Guay).

He also leaves to mourn his nephews and nieces as well as several other relatives and friends.