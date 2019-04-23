Roasted Sweet Peppers with Wild Boar Sausage Rice Stuffing

Ingredients

3 1/2 tsp EVOO, plus more for baking sheet

1/2 lb Wild Boar sausage, casings removed

1 zucchini, diced small

1 medium yellow onion, diced small

1 garlic clove, minced

2 tbsp fresh chopped oregano

Kosher salt and ground pepper

4 oz. Parmesan, grated 1 cup

4 cups cooked long-grain or mixed grain white rice

2 large bell peppers (any color)

3 yellow banana peppers ) halved lengthwise, seeds and ribs removed on all peppers

Method

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, heat 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high. Add wild boar sausage and cook, breaking up meat with a wooden spoon, until browned, 5 minutes. With a slotted spoon, transfer sausage to a medium bowl. Add 1 teaspoon oil to the skillet along with zucchini, onion, oregano, and garlic. Season with salt and pepper and cook until vegetables are tender about 8 minutes. Add zucchini mixture to bowl with sausage, along with Parmesan, rice, and 1 teaspoon oil; stir to combine and season with salt and pepper. Brush a rimmed baking sheet with oil and arrange bell peppers, cut side up, on sheet. Divide rice mixture among peppers. Bake until browned and peppers are tender about 30 minutes. Serve warm. Garnish with young greens, herbs and herb flowers in your garden. Finish with a healthy drizzle of olive oil and cracked black pepper.