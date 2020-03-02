Shore Fishing: Top 5 Spots in Southern Ontario

Leave the fancy bass-boats with 250 horse motors in the driveway because this list is not for you. Here’s 5 of Fish’n Canada’s recommended southern Ontario shore fishing spots. So grab the car, the bike or just your favourite pair of hiking shoes and have at it!

Remember, these are 5 locations recommended by Ang and Pete, we do realize that there are MANY more (for a future list).

In alphabetical order:

GANARASKA RIVER, PORT HOPE

The Ganaraska River may be the #1 Steelhead and Salmon river in all of Ontario. It’s a tough choice with others like the Saugeen, Beaver, Bighead, Credit and the Nottawasaga to name some of the other majors.

Pete lived in Port Hope for many years so that’s one of the main reasons this is our final Steelhead/Salmon choice. He can attest that the “Ganny”, day in and day out is a shore-bound anglers dream.

As well, don’t discount other species here. Brown Trout, Small and Large Mouth Bass (yes, Pete has even caught a few Largemouth there) Pike, Carp and catfish all reside in the Ganaraska making it a great shore fishing destination.

Being so close to an urban setting (it runs directly through downtown Port Hope) anglers have the choice of putting in a hard-core day or they can stop for a leisurely lunch at a local restaurant and then commence the afternoon/evening fish.

Here’s a featured Hotspot from our website

There are both public and private waters to the north on the Ganaraska, obviously, you need to obtain permission from landowners for the private sections that you may be shore fishing from.

Bring roe (spawn) bags, garden worms, small pink plastic worms, as well as an assortment of flies for Trout and Salmon. Bring the rest of the kitchen sink for all other species.

Some people even fish the most southerly section of the Ganny during the dead of the winter. Ice fishing for Steelhead, fantastic!

Here is the latest episode we shot on the Ganaraska River.

NIAGARA WHIRLPOOL, NIAGARA RIVER

This is by far our most scenic pick of shore fishing spots on this list. This is a stunning part of Ontario that has drawn tourists for years.

Everyone is familiar with Niagara Falls; however, just downriver is a fishing phenomenon. With its swirling current, clean water, and bruiser fish, the Whirlpool is a sight to behold. There are Northern Pike, Muskie, Carp, Lake Trout, Rainbow Trout, Brown Trout, and even exotic species like Buffalo and Long Nose Gar.

A word of caution though, access to this great shore fishing spot is done via a LONG set of stairs. Not so bad going down but coming up… don’t say we didn’t warn you.

If by chance you are going Carp fishing down here, it is wise to lighten up your gear load (do not bring your big rod pod setup unless absolutely necessary) and bring a couple of inexpensive bank sticks (alarm is optional). If they drop, no major harm is done.

Check out this Fish’n Canada episode in which a portion of it we shot fishing the Niagara Whirlpool.

Want to hire a fishing guide that knows the Niagara better than most? Click here

RICE LAKE

Rice Lake is in south-central Ontario. It is known for its many species of catch-able fish. There’s Walleye, Muskie, Smallmouth & Largemouth Bass, Crappie, Sunfish and Rock Bass. As well, the Carp fishing on Rice Lake is second to none, especially for numbers. We shot a unique Carp episode on Rice in where Pete fished from shore while Ang fished out of a boat.

The town of Bewdley on the west end of the lake has great shore fishing access, all near a plethora of stores and shops.

Gores Landing is also a nice spot to set up for a day of fishing.

Although limited in access, the town of Hastings also has some great shore fishing.

Whether from shore or from a boat, Rice Lake is a phenomenal body of water for a multitude of fish species.

If you like the idea of fishing from shore but want to stay away from the public, then there are many resorts along Rice Lake. We highly recommend Elmhirst Resort for its prime shoreline access, great fishing, and an all-around phenomenal facility.

This for us was a great area to bring everything we owned in Carp gear. Since you can drive right up to your fishing area then why not bring the big rod pod setup

THAMES RIVER, LONDON

The Thames River flow is approximately 273 kilometers (170 mi) long, running westward through southwestern Ontario. It flows from the Town of Tavistock, through the cities of Woodstock, London, and Chatham thus making it an extremely popular shore fishing area. Since it is an extremely long river, there are many not so easily accessed and very scenic areas as well.

This popular river has Smallmouth Bass, Largemouth Bass, Rock Bass, Catfish, Yellow Perch, Pumpkinseed, White Sucker, Carp, Walleye & Northern Pike.

This may well be the best opportunity for local “on foot” anglers to pack a lunch, set out for a day and simply enjoy the great sport of fishing.

Some of the best city-access areas are Greenway and Harris Parks in London, as well as the Westminster Ponds (these even have fishing platforms). Live bait is always a good choice here, just make sure you are within the Ontario fishing regulations.

TORONTO

Surprisingly the Toronto area has some of the best shore fishing in all of Ontario. The species list might be the most diverse of all on this list. Access can be hard in certain areas at times, but it always is well worth the effort to investigate it.

One of the unsung heroes of areas set off of Lake Ontario is the Northern Pike. Almost every harbor has them and if allowed access on foot, these Pike become very catch-able. Here’s an episode we shot and although we used a boat, is shows just how many Pike can be in these no so obvious places.

The Toronto Islands are first to come to mind. A ferry boat ride to Center Island, a quick walkabout and one can be fishing in no time. There are snack bars nearby with lots of picnic tables and trash receptacles spread throughout the island for a nice lunch while fishing.

Tommy Thompson Park is another great Toronto area shore fishing spot. It has one of the largest natural habitat areas along the waterfront. Great place for fishing and for the family.

High Park in Toronto has a great fishing area called Grenadier Pond. Be sure you look for the designated shore fishing areas.

Interested in Carp fishing in and near Toronto, then again this episode gives you an idea as to the size of the fish there.

This is yet another Fish’n Canada Top 5 list that we put together with a lot of consideration. Again, there are many other shore fishing areas we left out that very well could have been included in this list… to be continued.