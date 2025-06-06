This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, we dive into one of the most important bass fishing stories of the year. Dr. Steven Cook, Canada’s top freshwater fisheries scientist, joins Ang and Pete to reveal the results of a massive new study, using citizen science, that suggsts declining bass populations across some of Ontario’s most iconic fisheries.

Why are bass becoming harder ton catch? How is dock fishing stirring controversy? Are anglers part of the problem, or the solution? We unpack it all, including surprising research on COVID-era fishing habits, dockside tension between anglers and cottagers, and how cold snaps during spawning season could hurt future bass populations for years to come.

Plus:

Fan question on backcountry lake access

Is Dixon Lake still a hidden gem?

What the MNR needs to do now

And… the future of Bowfin research!

If you fish in Ontario, or care about the future of our sport, this episode is a must-listen.

