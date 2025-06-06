Tracking the Trends – Are Canada’s Bass Lakes Changing? | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 175

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, we dive into one of the most important bass fishing stories of the year. Dr. Steven Cook, Canada’s top freshwater fisheries scientist, joins Ang and Pete to reveal the results of a massive new study, using citizen science, that suggsts declining bass populations across some of Ontario’s most iconic fisheries.

Why are bass becoming harder ton catch? How is dock fishing stirring controversy? Are anglers part of the problem, or the solution? We unpack it all, including surprising research on COVID-era fishing habits, dockside tension between anglers and cottagers,  and how cold snaps during spawning season could hurt future bass populations for years to come. 

Plus:

  • Fan question on backcountry lake access
  • Is Dixon Lake still a hidden gem?
  • What the MNR needs to do now
  • And… the future of Bowfin research!

If you fish in Ontario, or care about the future of our sport, this episode is a must-listen.

Canada’s Outdoor Recreation Economy Now Worth Over $100 Billion

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
