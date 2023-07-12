Smoked Partridge Mac & Cheese – Recipe of the Week

As heard on Episode 03 of the Eating Wild podcast

This isn’t Chris’s KD or Dan’s Boyardee, here is Antonio’s recipe for Smoked Partridge Mac & Cheese!

Ingredients (4-6 servings):

8 ounces macaroni noodles

2 partridge breasts, cooked and diced

4 cups shredded cheese (a combination of cheddar and smoked Gouda works well)

2 cups milk

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup breadcrumbs

2 tablespoons melted butter

Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1) Preheat your smoker to 225°F (110°C). If you don’t have a smoker, you can also use a grill with indirect heat or bake the dish in the oven later.

2) Cook the macaroni noodles according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

3) In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook for about 1-2 minutes, until the mixture turns slightly golden.

4) Slowly whisk in the milk, ensuring no lumps remain. Cook the mixture, stirring constantly, until it thickens and comes to a simmer.

5) Remove the saucepan from the heat and gradually stir in the shredded cheese, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir until the cheese has melted and the sauce is smooth.

6) Add the cooked macaroni noodles and diced partridge breasts to the cheese sauce, stirring until everything is well combined.

7) Transfer the mac and cheese mixture to a greased 9×13-inch baking dish. Smooth the top with a spatula.

8) In a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture evenly over the top of the mac and cheese.

9) Place the baking dish in the preheated smoker and cook for approximately 1 hour, or until the mac and cheese is bubbly, and the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Alternatively, if using a grill or oven, bake at 350°F (175°C) for about 30-35 minutes.

10) Once cooked, remove the dish from the smoker (or grill/oven) and let it rest for a few minutes. Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley, if desired, for added freshness and color.

11) Serve the smoked mac and cheese with partridge hot and enjoy!

Note: If partridge breasts are not available, you can substitute them with other smoked or grilled game meats such as pheasant, quail, or turkey. Adjust the cooking time accordingly based on the specific meat used.