Smoked Partridge Mac & Cheese – Recipe of the Week

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

As heard on Episode 03 of the Eating Wild podcast

This isn’t Chris’s KD or Dan’s Boyardee, here is Antonio’s recipe for Smoked Partridge Mac & Cheese!

Ingredients (4-6 servings):

  • 8 ounces macaroni noodles
  • 2 partridge breasts, cooked and diced
  • 4 cups shredded cheese (a combination of cheddar and smoked Gouda works well)
  • 2 cups milk
  • 1/4 cup unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 cup breadcrumbs
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter
  • Chopped fresh parsley, for garnish (optional)

Instructions:

1) Preheat your smoker to 225°F (110°C). If you don’t have a smoker, you can also use a grill with indirect heat or bake the dish in the oven later.

2) Cook the macaroni noodles according to the package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

3) In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Stir in the flour and cook for about 1-2 minutes, until the mixture turns slightly golden.

4) Slowly whisk in the milk, ensuring no lumps remain. Cook the mixture, stirring constantly, until it thickens and comes to a simmer.

5) Remove the saucepan from the heat and gradually stir in the shredded cheese, smoked paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir until the cheese has melted and the sauce is smooth.

6) Add the cooked macaroni noodles and diced partridge breasts to the cheese sauce, stirring until everything is well combined.

7) Transfer the mac and cheese mixture to a greased 9×13-inch baking dish. Smooth the top with a spatula.

8) In a small bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and melted butter. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture evenly over the top of the mac and cheese.

9) Place the baking dish in the preheated smoker and cook for approximately 1 hour, or until the mac and cheese is bubbly, and the breadcrumbs are golden brown. Alternatively, if using a grill or oven, bake at 350°F (175°C) for about 30-35 minutes.

10) Once cooked, remove the dish from the smoker (or grill/oven) and let it rest for a few minutes. Sprinkle with chopped fresh parsley, if desired, for added freshness and color.

11) Serve the smoked mac and cheese with partridge hot and enjoy!

Note: If partridge breasts are not available, you can substitute them with other smoked or grilled game meats such as pheasant, quail, or turkey. Adjust the cooking time accordingly based on the specific meat used.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2022 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 137.184.23.14Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: Chrome 34.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

 

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register