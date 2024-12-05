Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete cave to the pressure of the fans and dedicate a full episode to the underdog species of the fishing world! Joining us to help us do that is one of the kings of coarse fish, Cut&Retie’s Joe Cermele! Topics discussed include: what makes a fish an underdog; the coarse fish movement; Aligator Gar; Catching Bowfin on hot dogs; sucker fishing; rough fish designations; Bigmouth Buffalo; Snakehead; the power of Freshwater Drum; bucket biology; Snakehead tasting better than walleye; splash bang; Striper weather; Mahi Mahi in New Jersey; and much more!



