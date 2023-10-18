The Luban Sandwich – Recipe of the Week

As heard on the Eating Wild podcast

This week’s recipe is all about making the most of your leftovers, and it’s a two-parter. That’s right, we’re even making our own bread! Here is how it’s done:

Part 1: Focaccia Bread:

Ingredients:

3 ½ cups all-purpose flour

1 ½ cups warm water

2 teaspoons instant yeast

2 teaspoons sugar

2 teaspoons salt

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tablespoon fresh rosemary leaves (optional)

Coarse sea salt, for sprinkling

Instructions:

In a small bowl, combine the warm water, yeast, and sugar. Stir gently and let it sit for about 5 minutes until the mixture becomes frothy. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour and salt. Make a well in the center and pour in the yeast mixture and ¼ cup of olive oil. Stir together with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms. Transfer the dough onto a lightly floured surface and knead for about 5 minutes until the dough becomes smooth and elastic. You can also use a stand mixer with a dough hook attachment for this step. Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover it with a clean kitchen towel. Let it rise in a warm place for about 1 to 2 hours, or until it has doubled in size. Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Grease a baking sheet or line it with parchment paper. Once the dough has risen, punch it down to release the air. Transfer it to the prepared baking sheet and gently stretch it to fit the pan, pushing it with your fingertips to create dimples. Drizzle the remaining olive oil over the top of the dough, making sure it gets into the dimples. Sprinkle with a little coarse sea salt and fresh rosemary leaves, if desired. Let the dough rest for another 15 to 20 minutes to allow it to rise slightly. Bake the focaccia in the preheated oven for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until it turns golden brown on top. Remove the focaccia from the oven and let it cool on a wire rack for a few minutes. Slice and serve warm.

Enjoy your homemade focaccia bread! You can customize it by adding other toppings like olives, cherry tomatoes, or caramelized onions before baking.

Part 2: The Luban

Ingredients:

Sliced roasted turkey

Cranberry sauce

Stuffing (prepared according to your preferred recipe)

Focaccia bread (sliced or whole, depending on your preference)

Gravy (prepared according to your preferred recipe)

Instructions:

Start by preparing the stuffing according to your favorite recipe. Allow it to cool slightly before using it in the sandwich. Slice the focaccia bread horizontally to create a top and bottom piece for your sandwich. Spread a generous amount of cranberry sauce on one side of the bread. This will add a tangy sweetness to the sandwich. Layer the sliced roasted turkey on top of the cranberry sauce. You can use as much turkey as you like, depending on how hearty you want your sandwich to be. Spread a layer of stuffing on top of the turkey. Make sure it’s evenly distributed across the sandwich. Place the other half of the focaccia bread on top to complete the sandwich. Cut the sandwich into individual servings or leave it whole. Serve the sandwich alongside a bowl of warm gravy for dipping. The gravy will add moisture and flavor to the sandwich. Dunk the sandwich in the gravy before each bite, or pour the gravy over the sandwich for a more decadent experience.

Enjoy your turkey, cranberry sauce, stuffing sandwich on focaccia bread, dunked in gravy! It’s a perfect way to enjoy the flavors of a Thanksgiving feast in a handheld form.