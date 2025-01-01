The Tiny Fish That Changed Bass Fishing in Canada Forever

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

What if the biggest change in Canadian bass fishing came from one of the smallest fish in the lake? In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Dean dive into the incredible story of the Round Goby, a tiny invasive species that completely transformed Canada’s freshwater ecosystems and revolutionized how we fish for bass.

Joined by Rob Wilson, Aquatic Ecologist with the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, the guys break down how gobies first invaded the Great Lakes, why they exploded in numbers, and how their arrival led to bigger, fatter smallmouth bass across Ontario and beyond. They also uncover what gobies eat, how they move, and what every angler should know before bass fishing in Goby waters.

Along the way, Ang and Dean discuss the latest invasive species news, the surprising connection between COVID-19 and lampreys, listener questions about game-changing gear, and why technology like LiveScope isn’t the only thing shaking up modern fishing.

If you love bass fishing, care about invasive species, or just want to learn how a single fish reshaped Canada’s most iconic waters, this episode is a must-listen.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

[user_info]

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register