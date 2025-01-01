What if the biggest change in Canadian bass fishing came from one of the smallest fish in the lake? In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Dean dive into the incredible story of the Round Goby, a tiny invasive species that completely transformed Canada’s freshwater ecosystems and revolutionized how we fish for bass.

Joined by Rob Wilson, Aquatic Ecologist with the Lake Simcoe Region Conservation Authority, the guys break down how gobies first invaded the Great Lakes, why they exploded in numbers, and how their arrival led to bigger, fatter smallmouth bass across Ontario and beyond. They also uncover what gobies eat, how they move, and what every angler should know before bass fishing in Goby waters.

Along the way, Ang and Dean discuss the latest invasive species news, the surprising connection between COVID-19 and lampreys, listener questions about game-changing gear, and why technology like LiveScope isn’t the only thing shaking up modern fishing.

If you love bass fishing, care about invasive species, or just want to learn how a single fish reshaped Canada’s most iconic waters, this episode is a must-listen.

