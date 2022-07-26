The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 111

Meg Patterson comes onto the show to talk about her experiences over a wide range of fisheries and what challenges await this season as she “fishes for three”, carrying twins! Discussion includes:
- Meg’s experience on some of the best muskie fisheries in the world
- The team dynamic in the boat
- How marketing dynamics mirror those of muskie fishing
- Meg’s preferred gear (rod/reel) set up
- New lure discussion
- The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 110
- The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 109
- The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 108
- The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 107
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Ep. 106 (Part 2)
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Ep. 104
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Ep. 103 – Year in Review
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Ep. 102 – Year in Review
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Ep. 100! (Part 2)
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Ep. 100! (Part 1)