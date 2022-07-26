Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 111

Meg Patterson comes onto the show to talk about her experiences over a wide range of fisheries and what challenges await this season as she “fishes for three”, carrying twins! Discussion includes:

  • Meg’s experience on some of the best muskie fisheries in the world
  • The team dynamic in the boat
  • How marketing dynamics mirror those of muskie fishing
  • Meg’s preferred gear (rod/reel) set up
  • New lure discussion

Leave a Reply

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

© 2021 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca