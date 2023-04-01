The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 128

Fresh off the heels of an incredible Muskie Odyssey that saw 1000 people, a ton of vendors, and some talented speakers get together in Oshawa to enjoy the sport of muskie fishing and all that comes with it. Ryan sits with us to talk about changes to the Muskies Canada Inc organization and how it will improve the membership experience as we look down the road. Highlights include:
- The value of being an MCI chapter member
- How the chapter function is changing to be more accommodating to outlying locales
- Using technology to give members even better service and utility
- Facilitating youth membership into MCI