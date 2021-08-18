The Ugly Pike Podcast: Mike Nabulsi (Part 1)- Episode 94

Mike Nabulsi from Waterwolf Lures chats with us to discuss how Waterwolf came to be, which baits/colours to select for different water types/locations, the best way to use rubber to target muskies, and how to decide which rubber techniques to use and when!
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Andrew Rideout (Part 2)- Episode 91
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Andrew Rideout (Part 1)- Episode 90
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Samantha Dadson (Part 2)- Episode 89
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Samantha Dadson (Part 1)- Episode 88
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Josh Borovsky (Part 2)- Episode 87
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Josh Borovsky (Part 1)- Episode 86
- The Ugly Pike Podcast: Shawn Degagne (Part 2) – Episode 85