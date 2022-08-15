The Ultimate Livescope Combo

LiveScope, LiveScope, LiveScope… does anybody talk old-school fish finders anymore?

NOPE!

It certainly seems like forward-viewing sonar technology is the be-all, end-all in the modern-day fishing world. And for the most part, we agree. However, we must not forget the remaining functions of these modern-day marvels called chart plotters.

In this video, we explain how taking away and dedicating a small portion of your fishfinder/GPS screen from your LiveScope screen, can bring in huge returns to your fishing day.

If you only have one bow-mounted graph and you want to effectively stay on a waypoint yet still run LiveScope, here’s how to attempt it.