The Ultimate Livescope Combo

Pete Bowman

Share this Post:

Pete Bowman

LiveScope, LiveScope, LiveScope… does anybody talk old-school fish finders anymore?

NOPE!

It certainly seems like forward-viewing sonar technology is the be-all, end-all in the modern-day fishing world. And for the most part, we agree. However, we must not forget the remaining functions of these modern-day marvels called chart plotters.

In this video, we explain how taking away and dedicating a small portion of your fishfinder/GPS screen from your LiveScope screen, can bring in huge returns to your fishing day.

If you only have one bow-mounted graph and you want to effectively stay on a waypoint yet still run LiveScope, here’s how to attempt it.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Pete Bowman

Pete, one of the most revered and popular anglers in the nation, has a tremendous love for the game… the fishing game. Pete’s vast knowledge of angling and ability to articulate it to audiences worldwide has endeared him to his fans who still see Pete as just “ONE OF THE BOYS”.Pete is also an accomplished and published outdoor writer and photographer as well as a sought-after speaker. In 2012 another of Pete’s ultimate fishing career highlights occurred when he was inducted into the Canadian Angler Hall Of Fame, something he never thought would happen. A Canadian fishing icon.
More by Pete Bowman

Leave a Reply

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2021 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca