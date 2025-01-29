This device can save Lake Trout!

On the latest episode of The Fish’n Canada Show @petebowman_fishing walked us through a homemade descending device that allowed us to safely release a GIANT Temagami Lake Trout in the middle of the summer, all visible on @garminfishhunt LiveScope.

Check out the full episode here:

Shelton SFD Fish Descender: https://www.amazon.ca/Shelton-SFD-Fish-Descender/dp/B00C7UJYB2/ref=sr_1_2?crid=2G1VPHY1CQR56&dib=eyJ2IjoiMSJ9._i-7heOvFE9189vnAW0W3Q.Yd7VDPBZ6GRb8tzGMZ9wFvHPSl9NZ3uLEPVoxlTknZs&dib_tag=se&keywords=shelton+descending+device&qid=1738169460&sprefix=shelton+descending+device%2Caps%2C56&sr=8-2 #fishing #gofishinontario #destinationON