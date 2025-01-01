On this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Angelo, Pete, Dean, and Steve dive into the culture of Nova Scotia’s legendary Wedgeport Tuna Festival. From the rich history of bluefin tuna fishing that dates back to 1937, to the pageantry, community spirit, and unforgettable seafood feasts, this trip captured more than just fishing—it captured the heartbeat of Canada’s East Coast. The crew also talks about conservation updates on invasive carp, listener questions, Chris Johnston’s back-to-back Angler of the Year titles, and why now might be the best time of year to strike a deal on a new boat. Tune in for stories from the dock, insights on tuna conservation, and a look at how fishing culture shapes entire communities.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999