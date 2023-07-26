Tuna Sashimi – Recipe of the Day

As heard on the latest episode of Eating Wild, the boys are back from the Keys and have brought with them a newfound way to prepare fresh Ahi sashimi, best-enjoyed boat side!

Ingredients:

1 loin of fresh Ahi Tuna

1 mango

1 bunch of cilantro

1 cup of chipotle Aioli

1 whole jalapeño

1 bag tortilla chips

Half of a red onion

Instructions:

No cooking required on this one! Here are a few simple instructions:

-Slice Ahi tuna into thin strips

-Slice whole mango into similar slices as the tuna

-Slice jalapeños thin (keep seeds)

-Slice and pickle your red onions in a red wine vinaigrette and white sugar brine

– Put all your elements on top of a tortilla chip and garnish with the aioli.