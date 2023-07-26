Tuna Sashimi – Recipe of the Day

As heard on the latest episode of Eating Wild, the boys are back from the Keys and have brought with them a newfound way to prepare fresh Ahi sashimi, best-enjoyed boat side!
Ingredients:
- 1 loin of fresh Ahi Tuna
- 1 mango
- 1 bunch of cilantro
- 1 cup of chipotle Aioli
- 1 whole jalapeño
- 1 bag tortilla chips
- Half of a red onion
Instructions:
No cooking required on this one! Here are a few simple instructions:
-Slice Ahi tuna into thin strips
-Slice whole mango into similar slices as the tuna
-Slice jalapeños thin (keep seeds)
-Slice and pickle your red onions in a red wine vinaigrette and white sugar brine
– Put all your elements on top of a tortilla chip and garnish with the aioli.