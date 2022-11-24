TWO Trips of a Lifetime Raises $14,000 for Easter Seals

Earlier this month, the Fish’n Canada team packed up and headed down the road to Toronto, Ontario for the annual Eric Lindros’ Celebrity Hockey Classic Series in support of the Easter Seals.

Though Ang and Pete were, unfortunately, forced to decline the invitation to hit the ice with the likes of Eric Lindros, Wendel Clark, Ray Bourque, and Ron Duguay, they were honoured with providing the feature items in the draft night auction – two nationally televised fishing trips with the entire Fish’n Canada crew at two specially selected locations.

Trip #1: Muskoka Fishing and Golf Getaway

Base camp for the week – Port Cunnington Lodge

The first trip that went to auction was a trip for 4 at the luxurious Port Cunnington Lodge on Lake of Bays in Muskoka, Ontario. The trip also comes with a set of tee times to the exclusive Bigwin Island Golf Course.

Most importantly, though, the highest bidders in this auction will get a full day on the water aboard FNC1 to fish with Ang and Pete for a species of their choosing.

The exclusive Bigwin Island Golf Course

Trip #2: Join Team Fish’n Canada in the 2023 Miramichi Striper Cup

The second trip that went to auction was the chance to join Ang and Pete’s team on the 2023 Striper Cup this coming spring on the famed Miramichi River, hosted by the beautiful City of Miramichi.

This trip also includes three nights at the Miramichi Rodd Inn, and, most importantly, an appearance on The 2024 season of The Fish’n Canada Show!

The Miramichi Rodd

The Winners:

Our golfing buddies for next year’s Muskoka shoot will be Scott Lawrence and Brian Valvasori who donated over $6,500 to the Easter Seals!

And joining team Fish’n Canada in the 2023 Striper Cup will be Kirtus Evoy and Ben Logan who were the highest bidders at $7,500!

Team Fish’n Canada at the 2023 Miramichi Striper Cup

Thank you to everyone who attended the event and allowed Eric Lindros and Jackson Event’s to raise over $500,000 for the Easter Seals!