In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio‘s Ugly Pike podcast, we take a deep look at what it takes to succeed both on and off the water. Dave provided amazing insights and gave us one of the most informative and well-rounded discussions that we have had to date. Topics include:

How Dave relates his success in life/business to muskie fishing

Comparing the great Ontario muskie fisheries

Prop wash and trolling line lengths

Dave’s 3 crucial tips for success