Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 147: Dave Grey Part 1

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radios Ugly Pike podcast we are joined by Dave Grey: lifelong outdoorsman who was on the winning boat at the recent Unleash the Beast challenge on the French River/ Lake Nipissing.  Despite not being familiar with the water, Dave and his boat partner managed to bag the biggest fish and win the challenge.  We reached out to Dave to talk about how he formulated his winning strategy and to talk about his huge event on Lake St Clair in November – The legendary Musky Brawl!  In this first episode, we talk about:

  • how Dave and his outing partner approached fishing a relatively new lake (to them) and netted the biggest fish out of 60 seasoned anglers at Unleash the Beast
  • effectively working baits on the French River and Nipissing 
  • the business of making and selling baits 
  • adapting baits to make them heavier and targeting deeper fish 

Leave a Reply

Top 10 Cold Water Lake Fishing Essentials

The cold weather may be here to stay, but we’re not ready to put our boats away just yet….
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 157.230.84.40Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: Chrome 34.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register