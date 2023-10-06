Ugly Pike Podcast Episode 147: Dave Grey Part 1

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio‘s Ugly Pike podcast we are joined by Dave Grey: lifelong outdoorsman who was on the winning boat at the recent Unleash the Beast challenge on the French River/ Lake Nipissing. Despite not being familiar with the water, Dave and his boat partner managed to bag the biggest fish and win the challenge. We reached out to Dave to talk about how he formulated his winning strategy and to talk about his huge event on Lake St Clair in November – The legendary Musky Brawl! In this first episode, we talk about:

how Dave and his outing partner approached fishing a relatively new lake (to them) and netted the biggest fish out of 60 seasoned anglers at Unleash the Beast

effectively working baits on the French River and Nipissing

the business of making and selling baits

adapting baits to make them heavier and targeting deeper fish