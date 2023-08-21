Under The Canopy Episode 04: Staghorn Sumac (Harvest Time #1)

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Under the Canopy podcast, I’m giving you some timely tips for foraging what is currently in season in our first edition of Harvest Time!

On this week’s show, we’re looking at Staghorn Sumac, an often-overlooked edible plant that is found in abundance all over North America. Join us as we dive into some of the health benefits of Sumac, its traditional uses, where it can be found, and a citrus-free Lemonade recipe that can be made from just a handful of Sumac and some cold water!

