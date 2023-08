This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Under the Canopy Podcast, Jerry sits down with Jeff Wagner from Warsaw, Ontario who has turned his small country property into one of the most productive maple syrup operations in the region.

On this week’s show, we’re going to learn about the history and science of small-scale maple syrup production, what it takes to turn your property into a productive maple stand, and how Jeff’s passion for Maple Syrup has shaped his life.