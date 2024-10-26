WATCH NOW: Muddy the Waters | Episode 2 | All Too Clear: Beneath the Surface of the Great Lakes | TVO Original

Episode 2 follows the growing movement of people trying to figure out how to control quagga mussels in the Great Lakes, with varying degrees of success. The “father” of this movement is University of Wisconsin Milwaukee professor, Harvey Bootsma. His most ambitious project is an imposing metal device known as the “mussel masher,” which is towed behind a boat, scouring the lake bottom, to spectacular effect underwater. Husband-and-wife team, Steve and Marie-Claude, are attempting to genetically engineer a “Judas” mussel, with the power to transmit a kind of cancer throughout an entire population of mussels.

Donate to TVO: https://www.tvo.org/donate

Follow on Instagram: / tvodocs

Follow on Twitter: / tvodocs

Discover more ways to access TVO Docs: https://www.tvo.org/series-docs

Subscribe to TVO Media Education Group newsletters: https://www.tvo.org/newsletters

Get the TVO Today app: App Store: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/tvo-tod… Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/de…

Behind the Scenes!

Learn all about the making of this incredible documentary as Yvonne and Zach join Outdoor Journal Radio!