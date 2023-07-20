Why Gord Pyzer Keeps Rice In His Tackle Box

Gord Pyzer

Share this Post:

Gord Pyzer

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Gord Pyzer

Fishing Editor, Gord Pyzer, is widely regarded as Canada’s most scientific angler. Known in fishing circles as Doctor Pyzer, he worked for 30 years as a senior manager with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources before devoting all his energies to fishing. A member of the Canadian Angler Hall of Fame, the award-winning writer is also an internationally sought out speaker, tournament angler, field editor with In-Fisherman Magazine and Television, and the fishing editor of Outdoor Canada Magazine.
More by Gord Pyzer

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 107.23.16.235Country: City: Operating system: UnknownBrowser: UnknownDisplay: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

 

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register