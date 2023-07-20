Why Gord Pyzer Keeps Rice In His Tackle Box

Fishing Editor, Gord Pyzer, is widely regarded as Canada’s most scientific angler. Known in fishing circles as Doctor Pyzer, he worked for 30 years as a senior manager with Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources before devoting all his energies to fishing. A member of the Canadian Angler Hall of Fame, the award-winning writer is also an internationally sought out speaker, tournament angler, field editor with In-Fisherman Magazine and Television, and the fishing editor of Outdoor Canada Magazine.