A Muskie Took Out Our Cameraman | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 178

Outdoor Journal Radio

Share this Post:

Outdoor Journal Radio

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the boys go on the road to Emo, Ontario, and record straight from Cedar Island Lodge on Pipestone Lake. Angelo, Pete, Dean, Nik, and Vova share stories from the trip so far, ranging from unpredictable weather delays to an epic muskie attack caught on camera. They break down why Pipestone feels like five lakes in one, explore the unique boat-in access, and preview what’s to come in Fish’n Canada’s 40th season. Plus, a hilarious (and disgusting) behind-the-scenes moment you won’t believe.

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

Leave a Reply

fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2025 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

[user_info]

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

Eating Wild

Ugly Pike

Diaries Of a Lodge Owner

Under the Canopy

The Tackle Box

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register