This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the boys go on the road to Emo, Ontario, and record straight from Cedar Island Lodge on Pipestone Lake. Angelo, Pete, Dean, Nik, and Vova share stories from the trip so far, ranging from unpredictable weather delays to an epic muskie attack caught on camera. They break down why Pipestone feels like five lakes in one, explore the unique boat-in access, and preview what’s to come in Fish’n Canada’s 40th season. Plus, a hilarious (and disgusting) behind-the-scenes moment you won’t believe.