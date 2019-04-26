Hey, are you a rocker? Are you a roller? Are you a right-out-of-controller?

Are you a wheeler? A dealer? A wicked woman-stealer?

Well, if you are any of the above, if you’re an AC/DC fan, if you’re a fly fisher, and if you have a hefty bank-roll, then have I found the fishing reel for you!

It’s a bruiser, a cruiser, it’s a rockin’, rollin’, fishin’ machine—and it looks great, too.

Abel Reels—a company known for its quality fly reels, as well as fly fishing tools and accessories—are producing a limited edition AC/DC fly fishing reel. How awesome is that? The finish is one-of-a-kind, and the mechanics are top-of-the-line. With only 300 being produced, a rather hefty price tag of $1,355.00 US (freshwater version) and $1,495.00 US (saltwater version) is being charged. If I know rockers, these will all go to good homes.

Custom finishes on Abel Reels and other products aren’t new; they offer many different patterns and are always trying to stay a step ahead of the market.

And hey, if Rock ‘n’ Roll is a bit too much for you, how about a Johnny Cash reel? They’re making 250 of them, too (same prices)! Hell, about half the world thinks Johnny has a cooler aura than Angus. Tough battle for sure. Rock on, all you boys named Sue!

Pete Bowman