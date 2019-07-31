B1 Putting fish first – taking steps towards the future

B1 Fishing is officially investigating alternative solutions for fish care at tournaments moving forward. For the past 11 years, the B1 organization has processed and released thousands of healthy bass back into the bodies of water visited. The B1 has constantly improved and enhanced both the equipment and processes necessary in managing live bass to ensure the utmost protection of the resource at all event locations. Nonetheless, even the best and most tested systems have their challenges, especially when dealing with fish kept in captivity for extended periods of time and often through harsh conditions.
“In lieu of the recent fish loss on the St-Lawrence River, we as an organization could simply not turn a blind eye and not make an effort to effect change. With technology where it is today, there is no reason to not take a serious look at the latest platforms available and evaluate how we can incorporate them into our events as soon as possible.” states Ben Woo, President, B1 Fishing. “With over 900x anglers who fish with us in 4 different provinces, it is our responsibility to take the necessary steps towards establishing a more sustainable system for years to come.”
To start the process, the B1 will be hosting a special Exhibition Event for the purpose of testing this new methodology. Set for Monday, September 2nd on Labour Day long weekend in Kingston, ON, this Exhibition Event will rely on angler participation and feedback. This is an open call to action to all bass anglers who truly care about the future of our sport. A unique opportunity to be a part of the solution that will ultimately impact the way we treat the resource for years to come. Only 20x spots will be available for teams of 2 anglers. Please contact us directly if you should be interested in participating.
We look forward to collaborating with the angling community in paving the way towards a more responsible, sustainable future together for competitive fishing here in Canada.
For more info: info@fishb1.com
One Reply to “B1 Putting fish first – taking steps towards the future”
In essence, what B1 is contemplating here is “Good Stewardship” by investigating alternative solutions for fish care at tournaments now and in the future.
Stewardship is an ethic that embodies the responsible planning and management of resources. The concepts of stewardship can be applied to the environment and nature as we see here, economics, health, property, information, theology and many others.
Commercial organizations such as The Marine Stewardship Council (M.S.C.) which is an independent non-profit organization has likewise set standards for sustainable fishing. Fisheries that wish to demonstrate they are well-managed and sustainable compared to the science-based M.S.C. standard are assessed by a team of experts who are independent of both the fishery and the M.S.C. Seafood products can display the blue M.S.C. ecolabel only if that seafood can be traced back through the supply chain to a fishery that has been certified against the M.S.C. standard.
The mission of the M.S.C. is to use its ecolabel, for which the M.S.C. receives royalties for licensing it to products, and fishery certification program to contribute to the health of the world’s oceans by recognizing and rewarding sustainable fishing practices, influencing the choices people make when buying seafood, and working with partners to transform the seafood market to a sustainable basis. Another organisation, the Aquaculture Stewardship Council, promotes and certifies sustainable aquaculture.
Secondly, The Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is an independent non-profit organisation and labelling organization that establishes protocol on farmed seafood while ensuring sustainable aquaculture. The ASC provides sustainable and responsible aquaculture producers with a stringent certification and labelling scheme guaranteeing to consumers that the seafood they are purchasing is sustainable for the environment, and socially responsible. The Aquaculture Stewardship Council was founded in 2010 by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) and the Dutch Sustainable Trade Initiative (IDH). According to their website, the ASC’s Vision is “[a] world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for mankind whilst minimizing negative impacts on the environment”[2]. Their mission is “[to] transform aquaculture towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility using efficient market mechanisms that create value across the chain.”[3]. The ASC is “the only aquaculture certification scheme to be recognised as a full member of the ISEAL Alliance Code of Good Practice for Setting Social and Environmental Standards, which requires inclusive and transparent standard setting.
So you see Ladies and Gentlemen in the sport fishing wold, the B1 Organization and it’s ethically based protocols is in lock step with with other like minded industries. Improving our angling experience in all aspects will be a huge benefit to everyone.
As I have said many time before,”If you want to be as successful as the other guy, watch what he does and then do exactly the same thing!”