Bacon Fried Shorelunch- Recipe of the Week

As heard on the latest episode of Eating Wild, here is a simple recipe for Shawn’s bacon fried shorelunch!

Ingredients

  • 1 pound of bacon
  • One fresh fish per person
  • 1 bag of Meathead seasoning (lemon pepper or Cajun)
  • 3 eggs
  • Vegetable oil
  • Two cups of panko
  • 1 cup of flour
  • Salt and pepper

Instructions

1) As Shawn mentioned in the podcast, the first step with this recipe is to fry the bacon. This can be done in a large cast iron pan, adding the full pound of bacon and cooking until crispy.

2) Once cooked, take the bacon off the pan and set it aside.

3) Keep bacon grease in the pan, adding vegetable oil to provide a shallow fry.

4) While the oil is heating, lay fish on paper towel and Pat dry and salt and pepper lightly.

5) Once the fish is dry and seasoned, roll fish in flour until covered.

6) Beat eggs in dish and coat floured fish in egg wash.

7) Move fish to a mixture of 2/3rds fish seasoning and 1/3rd panko.

8) Heat oil to 350ºF, add fish, and fry to a nice crispy brown.

BONUS:

To accompany this KFC-esque fish, Shawn likes to cook two or three cans of beans in a pot while the fish cooks.

He then dices up a few jalapenos and adds them to the pot along with finely cut pieces of the bacon that was cooked earlier.

While this is simmering at the edge of the fire, Shawn adds the rest of the bacon to another pan, along with one or two onions, a spoonful of butter, and three cans of potatoes.

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
