What would it take for you to walk away from everything… and start over in the middle of nowhere?

That’s exactly what Shawn Trudel from Cabin River Outdoors did. He had no experience and no real plan. Just a piece of land deep in the wilderness and a camera.

Now he’s sitting on over 16 million views.

In this episode, we break down:

Why he left his old life behind

What off-grid living in Canada is actually like

How his YouTube channel blew up

The reality of filming everything alone

And whether this lifestyle is actually worth it

We also get into gear, lost footage, YouTube growth, and the stuff nobody tells you about trying to make it doing this.

If you came for Shawn, stay for the full episode. There’s more here than just the interview.