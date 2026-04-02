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Cabin River Outdoors

Outdoor Journal Radio

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Outdoor Journal Radio

What would it take for you to walk away from everything… and start over in the middle of nowhere?

That’s exactly what Shawn Trudel from Cabin River Outdoors did. He had no experience and no real plan. Just a piece of land deep in the wilderness and a camera.

Now he’s sitting on over 16 million views.

In this episode, we break down:

  •  Why he left his old life behind 
  •  What off-grid living in Canada is actually like 
  •  How his YouTube channel blew up 
  •  The reality of filming everything alone 
  •  And whether this lifestyle is actually worth it 

We also get into gear, lost footage, YouTube growth, and the stuff nobody tells you about trying to make it doing this.

If you came for Shawn, stay for the full episode. There’s more here than just the interview.

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Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
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