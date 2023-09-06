Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 09

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Diaries of a Lodge Owner podcast, I opened up with this young, well-studied gentleman, Pat Tryon, as we look within and explore the concept of spirituality, the power of the mind, and the law of attraction.



On this episode, I share some thoughts and real-life stories that shaped my success and altered the way that I think. We discuss the importance of prayer, meditation, reaching stillness, and the power of being in the now.



So open your mind and heart as we embark on a spiritual journey and explore the things we can’t see or touch… but can only feel .